The Avengers Musical From Marvel's 'Hawkeye' Series Is Coming to Disneyland This Summer

If you enjoyed the Avengers play Rogers: The Musical from the Disney Plus series Hawkeye, you'll be able to enjoy it live this summer at Disneyland, Disney tweeted Thursday.

"A short one-act musical is coming for a limited time this summer to Disney California Adventure Park!" Disney wrote.

A timeless story of a timeless hero! 🇺🇸 💫 A short one-act musical is coming for a limited time this summer to Disney California Adventure Park! Stay tuned for more details🤩 pic.twitter.com/N8Ugh54LsU — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 23, 2023

Disney wrote that other details about the show, like official release date, story and music, will be unveiled at a later time.

The musical appeared briefly in the first episode of Hawkeye. We see the cast performing the song Save the City, about the Battle of New York from the first Avengers film. You could also watch Save the City in full in the post-credits of Hawkeye's finale.

Disneyland also houses the Avengers Campus, an MCU-themed area that opened in 2021. The campus has rides, like the Guardians of the Galaxy Mission Breakout ride that was previously the Tower of Terror; a Doctor Strange area; and an Ant-Man-themed eatery and brewery called Pym Test Kitchen.

For more, check out the full list of MCU's Phase 5 release dates and what we know about Marvel's Phase 6 MCU plans.