Atari 2600 Lego Set Includes Joystick, Tiny 'Asteroids' and 'Centipede' Games

If there's two things guaranteed to take you back to childhood, it's Lego and Atari (well, if you're a certain age). Now those two iconic toys combine into a a Lego version of the classic Atari 2600 console -- complete with Lego-ized joystick and cartridges of Atari games Asteroids, Adventure and Centipede.

The Atari VCS/2600 was introduced in 1977, although the new 2532-piece Lego set is based on the four-switch revision which came along in 1980.

The brick-built console can be opened up to reveal a Lego minifig playing in a 1980s living room, while the game cartridges turn into scenes from the actual games. The 1980s-obsessed guys from Stranger Things would be impressed.

The brick-built console is released to celebrate Atari's 50th anniversary (fun fact about the company's 1972 creation: did you know one of the founders, Nolan Bushnell, was also the guy who started Chuck E. Cheese?).

The Lego Atari 2600 set goes on sale Aug. 1 for $239.99 in the US or £209.99 in the UK.