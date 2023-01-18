Apple's 'Hello Tomorrow!' Trailer Looks Like 'Mad Men' With Jetpacks

Here's the pitch: Mad Men with jetpacks. Sold!

Check out the trailer for new Apple TV Plus series Hello Tomorrow! (Yes, the exclamation mark is part of the title, I'm not just overexcited about this thing. But I also kind of am.) The series is set in a bizarre alternate 1950s, where the pastel-toned suburbs, sharp suits and vintage hats are paired with robots and hover cars. The off-kilter retro sci-fi vibe feels a bit like Don't Worry Darling, and I'm here for it. The show stars Billy Crudup and Hank Azaria as salesmen going door-to-door hawking a new life -- on the moon. Think of it as Death of a Salesman meets The Jetsons.

Hello Tomorrow! streams Feb. 17 on Apple TV Plus.

Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill, Nicholas Podany, Dewshane Williams, Matthew Maher and Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver also star.