'Andor' Release Schedule: When Will Episode 7 Come to Disney Plus?

The Star Wars galaxy is ever-expanding on The latest tale to come to the streaming service is Andor, a prequel series that occurs five years before the events of Rogue One.

Six of the 12 episodes are available now, and we'll get one episode each Wednesday until Nov. 23.

Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor, who plays a vital role as a spy in the early days of the Rebel Alliance against the totalitarian Galactic Empire.

Andor episode release dates and times

Here's the full schedule for Andor on Disney Plus, as confirmed by the official Star Wars Twitter account. New episodes generally drop at midnight PT (3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT/5 p.m. AEST).

Is there a trailer?

Lucasfilm gave us several trailers ahead of the show's release, with the latest coming at parent company Disney's D23 Expo in early September. You can also check out (mostly scenes from episode 3) in Disney Plus.

Will Andor get a second season?

It sure will. Creator Tony Gilroy confirmed at May's Star Wars Celebration Anaheim that the show will return for a 12-episode second season that leads directly into Rogue One. It's unclear when season 2 will air, but it'll probably hit Disney Plus in 2023 or 2024. Expect to hear more at Star Wars Celebration Europe next April.