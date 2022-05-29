Disclaimer: Reports are that MJF has threatened to no show AEW Double or Nothing due to contractual disputes with AEW. This article assumes MJF ends up on the show, but will be updated if plans officially change. Original article below.

CM Punk has been the biggest star in AEW since he returned to the ring at All Out last year. On Sunday, we see if the company's biggest star can win its biggest prize. Punk challenges "Hangman" Adam Page for the strap at Double or Nothing on Sunday. Punk's pay-per-view matches, against Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston and MJF, have thus far been must see. This one is no different.

If you've seen any AEW pay-per-view in the last year though, you know they're never one match shows. Double or Nothing looks if anything like it's too loaded: There are thirteen matches in all.

Highlights look to include the finale to the Men's Owen Hart Cup, Samoa Joe versus Adam Cole. Matt and Jeff Hardy will take on The Young Bucks, and the Jericho Appreciation Society will battle with the huge team of Eddie Kingston, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Santana and Ortiz in a no-rules bout.

Perhaps the most anticipated match on the card, outside of the main event, is MJF's clash with Wardlow. It's years in the making, and the dastardly MJF (and AEW creative) have done a tremendous job of building up Wardlow as a breakthrough good-guy.

Following Friday's Rampage, Darby Allin versus Kyle O'Reilly was added to the show, as well as another six-man tag pitting American Top Team against Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian and Tay Coni. Additionally, Ruby Soho beat Kris Statlander to advance to the finals of the Owen Hart Cup.

Full card

AEW Championship: Hangman Adam Page (c) vs. CM Punk.

MJF vs. Wardlow.

AEW Tag Team Championship: Jurassic Express (c) vs. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Team Taz.

Owen Hart Cup Final: Samoa Joe vs. Adam Cole.

Owen Hart Cup Final: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Ruby Soho.

The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys.

Anarchy in the Arena match: Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Satana and Ortiz.

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay.

House of Black vs. Death Triangle.

Kyle O'Reilly vs. Darby Allin.

American Top Team vs. Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian and Tay Conti.



How to watch Double or Nothing, start times

The main show kicks off at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET Saturday, with a preshow starting an hour before that. For grappling fans in the UK, AEW Double or Nothing's main show begins early Monday at 1 a.m. GMT (midnight Sunday preshow). Down Under, the show begins at 10 a.m. AEST (9 a.m. preshow).

AEW Double or Nothing is available via PPV at $50, but it's also available on streaming services. If you're in the US, it'll be $50 through Bleacker Report. You can watch through the app or the website. In the UK and Australia, you'll instead watch it through , where it costs $20 (£14, AU$25).