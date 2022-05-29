Double or Nothing is a huge show. Literally, it's got a giant card: 13 bouts in total, including the preshow tag match. In the main event of the show we'll get what fans have clamored for since last September. CM Punk will challenge for the AEW Championship, currently held by "Hangman" Adam Page. Punk has essentially been the biggest star in the company since joining it last August, and at Double or Nothing he finally makes it to the world title picture.

If Punk's chase for the title isn't the hottest match on the card, that distinction goes to MJF versus Wardlow. Their story has been building up for years. Wardlow has been MJF's mistreated heavy since 2019, but on Sunday he breaks free from those shackles and takes on the industry's most hated heel.

AEW Double or Nothing has so much more going on, including a triple threat tag team championship match, Samoa Joe versus Adam Cole in the Owen Hart Cup finals, and a gigantic 10-man tag pitting the Jericho Appreciation Society against Eddie Kingston, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Santana and Ortiz.

Hookhausen vs. Tony Nese and "Smart" Mark Sterling

The strange bedfellows pairing of Hook and Danhousen makes their debut in the AEW Double or Nothing preshow.