Addams Family Spinoff 'Wednesday' Trailer Promises Murder, Mayhem

She's creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky -- but what happens when Wednesday Addams finds herself in a school where everybody is just as altogether ooky as she is?

Feast your eyes on the deliciously dark trailer for the upcoming Netflix show Wednesday, which is a fiendish new adventure for the deadpan daughter of the infamous Addams Family. Directed by Tim Burton and starring Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, the spinoff series follows Wednesday to suitably gothic academy Nevermore, where she solves a mystery in her own inimitable style. The trailer teases deliciously pitch-black humor and bloody horror -- ah, school, the happiest days of your life.

Netflix

The show stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, with Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman as her loving parents Morticia and Gomez.

Gwendoline Christie also stars, as well as Christina Ricci (who played Wednesday in Barry Sonnenfeld's much-loved '90s movies about the creepy clan).

Wednesday streams on Netflix sometime this fall.