Academy 'Condemns' Will Smith's Oscar Slap of Chris Rock, Exploring Further Action

The Academy Awards didn't do anything on Sunday night when Will Smith walked up on stage mid-ceremony and hit comedian Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. But on Monday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, presenter of the awards, issued a statement condemning Smith's actions, and more consequences may be forthcoming.

"The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show," the statement said, according to CNN. "We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law."

CNN reported Monday that at least a dozen Academy members met virtually on Monday morning to discuss the group's response, with unnamed sources calling the meeting "heated" and "divided." According to CNN, this was a group of high-profile members who met on their own, while The Hollywood Reporter reports the Academy's leadership held an emergency phone call about how to sanction Smith. According to that report, Smith may be suspended as an Academy member, but is unlikely to have his Oscar for best actor revoked.

The Academy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Background on the slap

Will Smith's wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, has short hair as a result of the condition alopecia, which causes drastic hair loss. While roasting various celebrities in a comedy monologue, Chris Rock said, "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can't wait to see you," referring to Demi Moore's military buzz haircut in the 1997 film G.I. Jane. Will Smith appeared to laugh at first while Jada Pinkett Smith rolled her eyes, but then Will Smith strode on stage and hit Rock on live television in a moment that surprised viewers, many of whom thought it was scripted.

While the sound quickly got shut off on the US telecast, Australian and Japanese viewers heard Smith tell Rock twice, "Keep my wife's name out of your fucking mouth."

Rock declined to file a police report about the incident, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

After the Oscars, the Academy Awards tweeted a statement that referred to the incident in the vaguest of terms, stating, "The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world."

The evening grew even more complicated when Smith won the best actor award for his role as Richard Williams, father of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams, in the film King Richard, meaning he returned to the stage not long after the slap.

"Art imitates life," Smith said in his acceptance speech. "I look like the crazy father, just like Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things."

As for Chris Rock, Variety reports that ticket sales to his ongoing comedy tour soared after the incident.