A Winnie the Pooh Horror Movie Is Coming, Oh Bother

Someone has made a Winnie the Pooh horror movie. It's called Blood and Honey, and the first images suggest this version of Winnie and Piglet are a bit more murder-y than you remember.

According to IMDB, Rhys Frake-Waterfield wrote and directed the scary flick, which stars Amber Doig-Thorne, Maria Taylor and Chris Cordell as Piglet. Not much is known about the teen slasher-esque film from UK-based Jagged Edge Productions, but we'll keep an eye out for a release date, out of morbid curiosity if nothing else.

How is this possible? You'll no doubt recognise the animated version of the loveable bear seen in Disney cartoons. But the original 1926 source novel by AA Milne entered the public domain at the start of this year. The loveable bear is now like Sherlock Holmes or Robin Hood: as long as you don't use elements of the story or character owned or added by Disney since 1961, you can make your own stories featuring the adorable kids' favourite. And make it as scary as you like, why not.