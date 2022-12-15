Death Stranding Film Is in Development

There's a Death Stranding movie in the works, Deadline reported Thursday. This news comes a week after Death Stranding 2 was first revealed at the 2022 Game Awards.

Developer Hideo Kojima will work with Hammerstone Studios, which released the critically acclaimed horror film Barbarian back in September. Details about the Death Stranding film are sparse, but it'll reportedly add new elements and characters to the game's universe.

Released in 2019, Death Stranding was Kojima's first game released under his Kojima Productions studios after his departure from Konami. The game stars Norman Reedus as Sam Bridges, a delivery man looking to reconnect a fractured United States following a cataclysmic event that caused the realm of the afterlife to interact with the physical world.