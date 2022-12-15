CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Super Nintendo World Keurig's $10M Settlement Free COVID Tests Trader Joe's Favorites DC Drops Cavill as Superman Tech Gifts Under $100 Best Gift Ideas
Culture Entertainment

Death Stranding Film Is in Development

It looks like Hideo Kojima's game will make its way to the big screen.

Oscar Gonzalez headshot
Oscar Gonzalez
death-stranding
Kojima Productions

There's a Death Stranding movie in the works, Deadline reported Thursday. This news comes a week after Death Stranding 2 was first revealed at the 2022 Game Awards.  

Developer Hideo Kojima will work with Hammerstone Studios, which released the critically acclaimed horror film Barbarian back in September. Details about the Death Stranding film are sparse, but it'll reportedly add new elements and characters to the game's universe. 

Released in 2019, Death Stranding was Kojima's first game released under his Kojima Productions studios after his departure from Konami. The game stars Norman Reedus as Sam Bridges, a delivery man looking to reconnect a fractured United States following a cataclysmic event that caused the realm of the afterlife to interact with the physical world.  

