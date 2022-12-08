First Death Stranding 2 Game Footage Revealed at The Game Awards

Death Stranding 2, the sequel to Hideo Kojima's bizarre, divisive video game, was announced Thursday night at The Game Awards. It looks as wild as you might expect.

You can watch the game's first trailer below.

Death Stranding 2 appears to be set after its predecessor. The trailer ended with a glimpse of an older version of the original game's protagonist Sam Bridges -- played by Norman Reedus. Other actors from the first game, including Léa Seydoux and Troy Baker, also return.

The first Death Stranding was set in a world held hostage in their homes after a cataclysmic event shook the planet. Sound familiar? Creator Kojima has a weird habit of predicting the huge events via his video games and, while on stage, even admitted the pandemic forced him to rewrite whole sections of Death Stranding's sequel.

"I had the story written before the pandemic, but after experiencing the pandemic," Kojima said. "I rewrote the whole thing from scratch. I also didn't want to predict any more future, so I rewrote it."