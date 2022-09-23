The Central Intelligence Agency wants you to know it's not all "Hollywood scripts" and "shadowed whispers" within its halls. So it started a podcast. The Langley Files is the CIA's first podcast, and its goal is to separate fact from fiction, "demystify" work at the agency and tell the stories they're allowed to tell.

Each episode will be approximately 15 to 30 minutes in length and will feature its hosts, Dee and Walter, leading conversations with a range of guests. The podcast is available on various audio streaming platforms, including Transistor, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Amazon Music. Episode one is available now.

The podcast's first guest is CIA Director Bill Burns. One interesting tidbit from the first episode: The CIA is working on recruiting more Mandarin speakers.