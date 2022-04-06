Amazon Music Is Getting More Expensive for Prime Plans

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Amazon Music is increasing its rates on some of its subscription music streaming plans. Starting May 5, Prime members will pay more for their Amazon Music Unlimited Plan.

Two Amazon Music subscriptions will be affected by the price hike. The Amazon Music Single-Device Plan will go up from $3.99 per month to $4.99, and the Unlimited Individual Plan for Prime members jumps from $7.99 to $8.99 per month, or $79 to $89 annually. The Student Plan and Family Plan are excluded from this change. For non-Prime members, the price of Amazon Music Unlimited remains $10 a month.

Both plans provide access to more than 50 million songs in its catalog with new releases added to the service on the same day. The Amazon Music Unlimited service is compatible with Echo and Alexa, and users have the ability to create curated playlists or listen to stations. For those looking to save money, you can stick to an Amazon Prime Music subscription which is included with a Prime membership -- but it only features about 2 million songs.

Back in February, Amazon notified Prime members that its subscription would increase from $120 per year to $140, or from $12.99 per month to $14.99 per month. The change went into effect in late March. There is hope that there will be deals available on Amazon Prime Day 2022, including a discount promotion for Amazon Music. Nothing is guaranteed, however. To find out which Amazon Music plan you have, visit Your Amazon Music Settings.