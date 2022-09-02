Netflix With Ads Will Reportedly Launch on Nov. 1

Netflix plans to launch its new ad-supported subscription option on Nov. 1 in multiple countries, reported Variety on Thursday, citing industry sources. The ad-supported tier will reportedly go live on Nov. 1 in countries including the US, Canada, UK, France and Germany.

The streaming giant is reportedly moving up its launch window to get ahead of the new ad-supported tier of Disney Plus, which will launch on Dec. 8. It was previously reported Netflix's new subscription option would roll out before the end of the year, though Bloomberg suggested a wider launch may come in early 2023.

Netflix with ads will reportedly cost between $7 to $9 per month, roughly half of the company's current standard plan, which costs $15.50 a month. Ads won't be shown during children's shows, Bloomberg previously reported, and subscribers won't be able to download content for offline viewing.

In April, after Netflix reported its first subscriber loss in a decade, co-CEO Reed Hastings revealed the company was looking at a cheaper, ad-supported tier for Netflix after years of dismissing advertising. Netflix also plans to start charging for password sharing next year.

The changes come amid the so-called streaming wars, which has unleashed a wave of newer services -- including Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Peacock and Paramount Plus -- and options for consumers.

Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.