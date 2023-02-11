We'll call it the iCrown. Sir Jony Ive, former Apple chief design officer and Steve Jobs compadre, is now the man behind the official emblem for the coronation of King Charles.

On Friday, the royal family's website unveiled the emblem, which was created by Ive and his LoveFrom design collective. It features a blue crown surrounded by red plant forms that symbolize the nations of the United Kingdom.

"The design was inspired by King Charles' love of the planet, nature, and his deep concern for the natural world," Ive is quoted as saying on the site. "The emblem speaks to the happy optimism of spring and ... the gentle modesty of these natural forms combine to define an emblem that acknowledges both the joyful and profound importance of this occasion."

The plants shown are the daffodil, for Wales; the rose, for England; the shamrock, for Northern Ireland; and the thistle, for Scotland.

The Coronation of King Charles the III

For about a quarter of a century, Ive headed up design efforts for Apple, where he worked on a number of iconic products, including the iMac, the iPod, the iPhone and the MacBook. He also played a role in the distinctive design of Apple's retail stores and its donut-shaped Apple Park headquarters near Silicon Valley.

Ive and LoveFrom previously designed a seal for Charles' Terra Carta campaign, which urges corporations to work toward creating sustainable markets.

The coronation emblem will be featured during events in May, including the actual coronation proceedings at Westminster Abbey on May 6, the site said. Charles immediately succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth, to the throne upon her death this past September, but he'll be ceremonially crowned at the abbey.

The design will also appear online, in social media and so on. And judging from the emblem usage guidelines (PDF), we may see it on flags, teapots, brollies (aka umbrellas), water bottles, T-shirts and more. Who knows? Perhaps we'll even see it on an iPhone case or two.

Correction, 5:04 p.m. PT: The coronation ceremony is set for May 6.