6 T.J. Maxx Shopping Tips That Only the Pros Know About, but Anyone Can Use

T.J. Maxx is one of those stores that I can go to every week and still find something new that intrigues me. After shopping there for years, I've realized that there's a lot more to the store than meets the eye, and while you can't use coupons and sales events are infrequent, there are still some ways to save big while shopping there.

You'd be surprised at how much you could save on your next shopping trip by going on the right day of the week or knowing what to look for on the price tag. These aren't things that T.J. Maxx advertises -- it's kind of like insider information -- but it's useful in making your trips successful, because we all know that T.J. Maxx stores tell you what you want once you're walking around. (It's OK, we've all been there with a cart full of stuff we didn't anticipate buying that day.)

There are tons of hidden shopping tricks out there that could save you money daily. Did you know Amazon has a hidden coupon page? Want to shop at Costco without a membership? It's totally possible, and it can be delivered right to your front door. Let's walk through some tips to help make your next big shopping trip to T.J. Maxx your best one yet.

When you shop matters

Most T.J. Maxx Stores do markdowns on Monday mornings, making this the best time of the week to shop if you're looking for a deal. You'll want to take a look around the store for yellow tags on items, showing they're on clearance. Some of these will be in designated clearance sections, while others will be mixed in with the rest of the similar items.

While the weekends may be the most convenient time for many of us to head into the local T.J. Maxx store, it's actually one of the worst times to shop. The stores only receive shipments on weekdays, which means the weekend offers no new inventory and it's before the next round of markdowns take place.

Check all the items, even if they're the same

Normally, you'd expect that if you find an item and check the price that all the individual units of that item will all be that price, but that's not always the case at T.J. Maxx. Sometimes, some of the stock is marked down while the rest is selling at full price. This has to do with how long the store has had the item, and by just checking the price tag on all of the units you may be able to save yourself some cash on the purchase. It's super simple and takes just an extra second to do, so be sure to try it out next time you're in the store.

If you like something you see, buy it then

One of the great parts about shopping at T.J. Maxx is that the inventory is always rotating, so there's a lot of new stuff to see each time you go in -- but this can also work against you. If you see something that you like, and think that you may want to buy it, don't put it back. Seriously. Odds are, the next time you go in (even if you go back the same day) it won't be there anymore and you'll have missed your chance.

This applies to yellow tag items especially, since these are final markdown prices and indicate that it's the lowest you'll be able to buy that item for.

Pet accessories are among the best buys in the store

You may not immediately think of buying beds and other accessories for your furry friends at T.J. Maxx, but if you're not looking at the pet section you're missing some great discounts. There are often name-brand items at a fraction of the regular price, and most of the time T.J. Maxx even beats Amazon's pricing. It's easy to find toys for a few bucks and new, high-end pet beds starting at around $20.

Damaged items may save you even more

Sometimes when you're shopping at T.J. Maxx, you'll notice a piece of furniture or decor that has some minor cosmetic damage. While this may be a turnoff for a lot of people, it's also an opportunity to get that at a discount. Often, if you ask at the checkout counter for a discount (before buying it!), T.J. Maxx will mark the price down for you.

The exception to this is if the item is on the sales floor and marked down already with an "As-Is" tag on it.

Frequent shoppers may want to sign up for the TJX Rewards Credit Card

While we aren't advocating to sign up for another credit card to fuel your shopping habits, if you are a frequent T.J. Maxx customer, this could save you some money. On the first purchase, you save 10% for opening the card and then you save 5% on each purchase after that.

You'll want to look at how much you spend there, what your current payment method is and if this could save you some money. This only has an advantage if you're paying off the bill each month, otherwise the interest charges will likely outweigh any savings you get in the store.

