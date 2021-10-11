The latest on Twitch's data breach: How to reset your password and what else to do right now

Getty Images

Last week, Twitch confirmed that 125GB of data, including earnings for its creators over the past few years, source code and more. Twitch blamed the hack on a server configuration error and is currently undergoing an investigation to fully understand the breach's damage. Fortunately, Twitch said it doesn't believe credit card numbers or login credentials were exposed in the leak.

The Amazon streaming platform recently reset streaming keys that streamers will need to use when they start their next stream. But the hackers suggested that more data may be leaked soon. Instead of waiting to find out if your login was compromised, you can take a few steps now to secure your account to be on the safe side.

We'll show you how to change your Twitch password and enable two-factor authentication, and other steps to protect your identity. Here's a checklist to help you secure your online data and a few identity protection services to help monitor your personal information.

How to change your Twitch password

It's best to strengthen your account's security right away. Here's how to change your password.

1. In Twitch -- either in a browser or an app -- go to your account settings.

2. Now, go to Security and Privacy.

3. Go to Password, and under Change password, enter your current password and then your new one and then confirm it.

Twitch will also warn you if your new password is weak and prompt you to create a stronger one.

When you change your password Twitch will also void your stream key and prohibit access from other third-party services that you may also use on Twitch. If you reused your Twitch password for any other services or apps, you'll want to change those, too.

How to set up two-factor authentication on Twitch

1. On the phone app, head back to the Security section in your account.

2. In the Two-Factor Authentication section, tap Enable 2FA.

3. Enter your phone number. Twitch will send you a text message with a seven-digit security code to that number.

4. Enter the code, and you should be set up.

If you're setting up the authentication in a browser, you may need to take a few more steps.

Once set up, you can continue to receive Twitch verification codes as text messages or set up an authentication app on your phone to authenticate.

Here are nine rules to consider when creating a password and the best password managers you can use to safely store all of your logins. And if you're looking for more data privacy tips, check out what digital security experts recommend for apps on your phone.