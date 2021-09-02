Uber pledges $1M to help Afghan refugees

Angela Lang/CNET

Uber is donating $1 million to help Afghan refugees, it said Thursday, increasing its previous $600,000 pledge. More than 100,000 people were evacuated from Afghanistan last month as the Taliban seized control while US forces withdrew.

The ride-hailing company also launched an in-app donation button, designed to let its customers support the refugees easily. Uber said it intends to match all in-app donations, up to an additional $1 million.

"We will continue to work with key organizations such as the International Rescue Committee, Lutheran Immigrant and Refugee Services, FWD.US, No One Left Behind, Women for Afghan Women, and Team Rubicon to distribute these funds to frontline organizations supporting Afghan families and those seeking refuge," CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a release.

He also said Uber offers "valuable" employment opportunities for immigrants, so it's adding Pashto and Dari -- two of Afghanistan's major languages -- to its driver app and support pages so refugees can more easily join its workforce.