Looking for the answers to the May 26 New York Times Connections puzzle? To me, Wordle is more of a vocabulary test, but Connections is more of a brainteaser. You're given 16 words and asked to put them into four groups that are somehow connected. Sometimes they're obvious, but the game editor knows how to trick you by using words that can fit in more than one group.

How to play Connections

Playing is easy. Winning is hard. Look at the 16 words and mentally assign them to related groups of four. Click on the four words you think go together. The groups are coded by color, though you don't know what goes where until you see the answers. The yellow group is the easiest, then green, then blue, and purple is the toughest. Look at the words carefully, and think about related terms. Sometimes the connection has to do with just a part of the word. Once, four words were grouped because each started with the name of a rock band, including "Rushmore" and "Journeyman."

Hints for today's Connections groups

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest, yellow group to the tough (and sometimes bizarre) purple group.

Yellow group hint: Kitchen item.

Green group hint: Decorative edging.

Blue group hint: To situate or position something.

Purple group hint: Alphabet parts.

Answers for today's Connections groups

Yellow group: Found on a stove top.

Green group: Ornamental border.

Blue group: Deposit, with down.

Purple group: Words that sound like plural letters.

What are today's Connections answers?

The yellow words in today's Connections

The theme is stuff that's found on a stove top. The four words are griddle, kettle, pan and pot.

The green words in today's Connections

The theme is ornamental border. The four words are frill, fringe, ruffle and trim.

The blue words in today's Connections

The theme is deposit, with down. The four words are lay, place, put and set.

The purple words in today's Connections

The theme is words that sound like plural letters. The four words are geez, seize, tease and wise.