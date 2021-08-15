T-Mobile investigating claim of stolen personal data for sale

Sarah Tew/CNET

T-Mobile is looking into a post on an online forum that claimed to be selling the personal data of more than 100 million people swiped from the mobile carrier's servers.

The data breach included information such as Social Security numbers, phone numbers, names, physical addresses and driver licenses information, according to media outlet Vice, which earlier reported on the security breach claim Sunday. The forum post doesn't mention T-Mobile by name, but the seller told Vice's Motherboard that the data came from T-Mobile servers.

The seller is asking 6 Bitcoin (about $277,000) for a subset of the data containing 30 million Social Security numbers and driver's licenses, while the rest of the data is being sold privately, according to the Vice report.

T-Mobile didn't immediately respond to a request for comment but confirmed to Vice that it's investigating the claim.

"We are aware of claims made in an underground forum and have been actively investigating their validity. We do not have any additional information to share at this time," a T-Mobile spokesperson told the news outlet.