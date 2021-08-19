T-Mobile hack: How to protect your personal information after a data breach

James Martin/CNET

T-Mobile has been hacked. Again. The wireless carrier is still investigating the breach but has confirmed that the personal information of 48 million customers was accessed. More than 100 million people may have been affected overall. Making matters worse, the data — which includes names, dates of birth, driver's license information and Social Security numbers — is from former customers, current customers and even those who had inquired about service. In short, almost anyone could be affected.

If you fall into any of the impacted categories, it's only natural to feel exposed. Until T-Mobile completes its investigation and starts to notify those whose data was accessed, there's no real way to know if you should take any actions.

I'm here to tell you — it's okay to feel nervous. And it's a good idea to take some precautionary steps right now. There's a lot you can do to make sure your credit, identity and online accounts remain yours, regardless if your information has been included in any number of data breaches.

Step one: Temporarily freeze your credit

One of the first things you should do is put a freeze on your credit. Doing so will prevent anyone with your information from opening a line of credit, or taking out any loans under your name. Freezing your credit won't take long, you'll just need to fill out a form for Equifax, Experian, and Transunion to make the request.

The downside to freezing your credit is that when you want to make a purchase, such as upgrading your iPhone through a payment plan, you'll need to go through the process of briefly removing your credit freeze -- and then freezing it again once you're done.

Yes, it's inconvenient. But the extra time you spend to freeze, unfreeze and then re-freeze your credit is worth it and pales in comparison to the time you'll spend trying to reverse the damage done by someone opening a credit card or line of credit in your name.

Next, monitor your credit

Staying on top of what's on your credit report is an easy way to make sure someone isn't using your information nefariously. Some companies offer free credit monitoring to victims of a data breach, but oftentimes that's only temporary. For example, T-Mobile is offering two years of McAfee's ID Theft Protection Service for free to those affected by the latest breach. Take advantage of offers like this if your data is included in a breach, but once the limited time offer expires, be ready to sign up for another service.

There are several credit monitoring services that help you watch your credit report, where you can hopefully receive an alert and catch false accounts as soon as they happen.

Sign up for identity theft monitoring

Monitoring your credit report is an important step to take, however, there's so much more that can be done with your personal information. An identity-monitoring service will monitor your social security number, credit, as well as the dark web for anyone selling or trading your personal information or arrests under your name. It should give you peace of mind if someone tries to do anything with your personal information.

Use a password manager

Using a unique and strong password for every online account you own is an easy way to make sure a breach of one service doesn't lead to bad guys accessing more of your online accounts where you used the same password.

Instead of reusing a password -- or a series of passwords -- rely on a password manager to create, store and autofill your login information.

Don't wait to take action

The most important aspect of taking action after a hack or breach is announced is to not wait for impacted companies to announce how they want you to handle it. Be proactive. At the end of the day, it's your information and your financial future that's at stake.

After locking down your credit and starting monitoring services, then begin to look at suggestions from the impacted companies.

Some breaches lead to settlements, forcing the affected company to offer free services or, as in the 2017 Equifax case, offer settlements.