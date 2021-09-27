Resident Evil 4 VR heads to Facebook's Oculus Quest 2 on Oct. 21

Capcom/Oculus

We knew a VR port of Resident Evil 4 for Facebook's Oculus Quest 2 was in the works, and now we have a date for when it will actually be released. On Monday Oculus announced that the game will be arriving on Oct. 21.

Exclusive to the Quest 2 (it won't play on Facebook's original Oculus Quest), the game was first teased for the platform back in April. Oculus says that the VR version of the game will be able to be played standing up or sitting down using the Oculus Touch controllers.

In addition to the date announcement, the company also unveiled a new gameplay trailer.

First released in 2005, the original version of Resident Evil 4 debuted on the Nintendo GameCube before later arriving on Sony's PlayStation 2. Both drew rave reviews and each holds a 96 out of 100 rating on Metacritic.

Recent years have seen re-releases of the classic title on platforms like the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox 360 and Xbox One. Reception to those versions, however, has been decidedly more mixed.