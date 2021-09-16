Metroid Dread preorder bonuses, editions and where to buy

Metroid Dread is one of the most anticipated Nintendo Switch games of 2021, marking the first brand-new 2D Metroid game since 2002's Metroid Fusion. It's out Oct. 8, which means not much time is left before Metroid fans can jump back into the action as bounty hunter Samus Aran. Metroid Dread preorders have been open for some time now, and if you've yet to secure your copy of the game, there are some preorder bonuses available for doing so. The Metroid Dread Special Edition and Amiibo are still in high demand and difficult to find in stock, but there's a chance we could see them pop back up again around launch. You can check availability and see all the retailer-exclusive preorder bonuses for Metroid Dread here.

Metroid Dread preorder bonuses

Best Buy

Metroid Dread doesn't have any general preorder bonuses, but there are a few retailer-exclusive bonuses available for the physical edition. You can check those out below.

: Free pin set featuring Samus and E.M.M.I

: Free Samus mug

: Free tech decals

Amazon Metroid Dread's standard edition is available to preorder physically or digitally for $60. You'll receive any applicable preorder bonuses as well. Preorder digitally: Nintendo eShop | Amazon | Best Buy

Best Buy The Metroid Dread Special Edition has been in high demand ever since it was announced, and as a result, it's often sold out everywhere. As the game's release date draws closer, it's possible we could see the Special Edition restocked, either in the days leading up to launch or on release day. We suggest keeping an eye on retail listings. In addition to a physical copy of the game itself, the Special Edition comes with a steelbook case, five high-quality art cards with key art for each 2D Metroid game and a 190-page art book spanning the entire 2D Metroid saga.