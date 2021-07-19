Blue Origin launch Tom Clancy's XDefiant Robinhood IPO Whipped lemonade Netflix codes Unemployment tax refunds
Marjorie Taylor Greene suspended from Twitter for posting coronavirus misinformation

The Georgia Republican has been an outspoken opponent of vaccines.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been suspended by Twitter.

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been suspended from Twitter for 12 hours after she violated the social media platform's ruled prohibiting the sharing of misinformation about coronavirus.

"We took enforcement action on the account …(@mtgreenee) for violations of the Twitter Rules, specifically the COVID-19 misleading information policy," a Twitter spokesperson said Monday.

The Georgia Republican has been an outspoken opponent of vaccines and mask mandates to curb the pandemic. In her tweets, posted Sunday and Monday, she referenced high death rates and "many other health problems" related to the vaccine.  

This post is being updated ...