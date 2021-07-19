Marjorie Taylor Greene suspended from Twitter for posting coronavirus misinformation

Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been suspended from Twitter for 12 hours after she violated the social media platform's ruled prohibiting the sharing of misinformation about coronavirus.

"We took enforcement action on the account …(@mtgreenee) for violations of the Twitter Rules, specifically the COVID-19 misleading information policy," a Twitter spokesperson said Monday.

The Georgia Republican has been an outspoken opponent of vaccines and mask mandates to curb the pandemic. In her tweets, posted Sunday and Monday, she referenced high death rates and "many other health problems" related to the vaccine.

