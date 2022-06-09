'Jurassic World: Dominion' Isn't Streaming -- and Won't Be for Awhile

Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters -- and only theaters -- on Friday. Last year, an unprecedented number of new theatrical movies streamed online the same day they hit cinemas. But this year, as COVID-19 restrictions have eased and audiences returned to cinemas, the practice has nearly vanished. Pretty much all movies now get at least a month and a half in theaters exclusively.

In the case of Jurassic World: Dominion, it may be much, much longer.

Where will Jurassic World: Dominion stream?

Jurassic World Dominion will stream first on Peacock. Peacock is owned by Comcast's NBCUniversal, and Universal Pictures is the movie's distributor.

When will Jurassic World: Dominion start streaming?

Universal and Peacock haven't confirmed any timing for when the movie will be available on Peacock, but it's unlikely to happen anytime before late July and could be as far out as early October.

Previously, Universal and Peacock have been fairly aggressive in how soon they put Universal's new movies on the service to stream. But since moviegoers have shown they'll show up at theaters for big franchise movies, studios and distributors are giving their films longer windows of time exclusively in theaters, especially for big-budget franchise movies like Jurassic World: Dominion, which are developed with a big box-office haul in mind.

If the company decides to bring Jurassic World to Peacock quickly, it could choose to let is stream as early as 45 days after its theatrical release, which would be late July. But it's much more likely that Jurassic World: Dominion will be in theaters exclusively well beyond that. The one timing certainty is that it will be streaming no later than 120 days after its wide release, which means you'll be able to stream it there at some point before the first week of October is over.

Will Jurassic World: Dominion be free to stream?

All signs point to no. Every other new Universal movie that's been released to stream on Peacock has always been behind the service's subscription paywall. Jurassic World: Dominion is likely to be no different.

If you don't already have a premium Peacock subscription, you'll need to sign up for a $5-a-month or a $10-a-month premium tier if you want to watch Halloween Kills or any of Peacock's other paywalled programming (like Yellowstone, Premier League matches, WWE, The Office and other popular stuff.)

Peacock has some deals that could reduce -- or even eliminate -- the cost of being a premium member.