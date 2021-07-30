Horizon Forbidden West release reportedly gets pushed back to 2022

Screenshot by Mark Serrels/CNET

Sony has reportedly pushed back the release of PlayStation game Horizon Forbidden West to the first quarter of 2022, according to a Friday report by Bloomberg. The open-world game was originally slated to come out later this year on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Horizon Forbidden West is the highly-anticipated sequel to 2017 adventure game Horizon Zero Dawn, and was announced during Sony's PS5 event last month. You can catch a 15 minute peek at the new game running on PlayStation 5 hardware here.

Sony didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The reported delay isn't surprising given the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on game and movie development and releases. Many industries are still grappling with the challenges of employees working remotely as they seek to curb the spread of the virus.