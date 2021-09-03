Horizon Forbidden West preorder: Regalla, Collector's, and Special editions available

Horizon Forbidden West preorders for PS5 and PS4 have begun, and fans of the open-world adventure series have quite a few options to choose from. You can preorder Horizon Forbidden West digitally on the PlayStation Store or pick up a physical edition from major retailers or PlayStation Direct. Preorders start at $60 for the PS4 Launch Edition and go up to $260 for the Regalla Edition. A Collector's Edition is also available for $200.

Sequel to 2017's acclaimed PlayStation exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West will be released on PS5 and PS4 on Feb. 18, 2022. Thanks to backward compatibility, any physical PS4 copies will be playable on PS5 (provided you have the disc drive model), so if you've yet to buy a PS5, you can rest assured your copy will be compatible with that console down the road. However, note that only the Digital Deluxe, Collector's and Regalla editions come with both PS4 and PS5 copies of the game. You won't get the free PS5 performance upgrade with the PS4 Launch or Special editions.

Horizon Forbidden West preorder bonuses

Preorder Horizon Forbidden West, and you'll receive the in-game Nora Legacy Outfit and Nora Legacy Spear. Fun fact: This armor set is based on the one worn by Rost, Aloy's father figure, in Horizon Zero Dawn.

PlayStation The Launch Edition of Horizon Forbidden West gets you a copy of the base game and the above preorder bonuses. The PS4 version costs $60, while the PS5 edition comes with a next-gen premium at $70. The PS4 version does not come with a free PS5 upgrade.

PlayStation Upgrade to the Horizon Forbidden West Special Edition, and you'll also receive a steelbook case, mini art book and digital soundtrack. The PS4 Special Edition costs $70, while the PS5 version of it costs $80.

PlayStation If you're not interested in owning a physical copy of Horizon Forbidden West but still want some in-game bonuses, the Digital Deluxe Edition is available to preorder for $80. It comes with the following: Horizon Forbidden West for PS4 and PS5

Digital soundtrack and art book

Digital comic book

Two Carja Behemoth Elite items

Two Nora Thunder Elite items

Machine Strike piece

In-game resources pack

Photo Mode unlocks

PlayStation The Horizon Forbidden West Collector's Edition is available to preorder for $200. Here's an overview of everything it includes (in addition to a digital copy of the game for PS4 and PS5): Steelbook display case

A custom sculpted Tremortusk and Aloy statue

Mini art book

Two special outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

Two special weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)

In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs

In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece

Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint

Digital soundtrack

Digital version of The Sunhawk, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel

PlayStation The fanciest Horizon Forbidden West edition available to preorder is the Regalla Edition, which costs a whopping $260. Here's a list of everything it includes (in addition to a digital copy of the game for PS4 and PS5): Steelbook display case

A Regalla-themed, custom sculpted Tremortusk and Aloy statue

Replica Focus and custom stand

Two art print cards

Replica Sunwing and Clawstrider Machine Physical Strike Pieces

Mini art book

Canvas map

Two special outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

Two special weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)

In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs

In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece

Exclusive Photo Mode poses and face paints

Digital soundtrack

Digital version of The Sunhawk