Drive a Tesla in the latest PUBG Mobile update

Tencent Games

Popular battle royale shooter PUBG Mobile has unveiled its latest update allows players to build and drive a Tesla Model Y.

The Mission Ignition 1.5 event features Elon Musk's GigaFactory, and players can "activate all switches of the assembly lines in the factory to start the car assembly process and build a Tesla vehicle - Model Y". If the players don't die there first of course, as it's bound to very popular.

The factory exists on the map as part of a takeover by fictional tech company Dynahex which has transformed Erangel for scientific research.

The Tesla Model Y naturally includes an autopilot mode which activates when it's on the highways and will drive to pre-set markers on the map.

PUBG Mobile first appeared in 2018 and was based on the genre-defining PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. Vehicles have been a part of the game from the start and they are often necessary due to the very large maps.

Representatives for Telsa did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.