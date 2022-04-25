Done With Twitter? Here's How to Archive All Your Tweets Before You Go

Sarah Tew/CNET

Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter is happening, and some people are thinking about quitting the social media service for good. Deleting your account and permanently leaving Twitter is not a decision to take lightly, because if you're a seasoned veteran who has been on the app for years, you might have tens of thousands of photos, comments, videos, jokes, replies and other tweets on your profile. And if you delete your account, they'll be gone forever. Which is why you should probably archive your tweets.

If you want to delete Twitter, that's your decision, but don't let all your tweets disappear into the ether. Twitter makes it easy to download a complete archive of your entire account, which includes all of your past tweets, as well as your direct messages and any pictures, videos and GIFs you've posted.

All you need to do is request the information from Twitter, and you'll then be sent a file, which you can download to view all of your data from Twitter -- for all time. Here's everything you need to know about requesting and viewing your Twitter archive.

How to request a copy of your Twitter data

The process of requesting your archive can only be done via the Twitter website, so I would suggest doing it on your desktop, but it can also easily be done on your phone or tablet. We'll cover both options below.

If you're on a mobile device, launch the Twitter app and tap your profile photo on the top-left to bring up the side menu. Next, scroll down and go to Settings and privacy > Your account > Download an archive of your data. This will launch an in-app browser, redirecting you to the Twitter website. Log in to the Twitter account you want your data from and tap Request archive.

On desktop, the process is pretty similar. Go to the Twitter website, tap on More and then go to Settings and privacy > Your account > Download an archive of your data. Enter your password as needed and click Request archive.

After you verify your account, the request will be processed and you'll see a message stating it can take up to 24 hours for Twitter to process it.

What to do once your Twitter Archive is ready

Twitter will send you a push alert via the Twitter app as well as an email letting you know your data is ready to download. Follow the link in the email or alert, which will direct you back to the Settings page on Twitter's website. Download your archive and unzip the compressed file.

Inside the folder you'll find a file titled Your Archive. It's an HTML file, so it should open a new tab in your default browser. It's not actually loading a website. Instead, it's giving you a streamlined way to view your Twitter account. Everything on the page should be interactive.

For example, if you click on Tweets, you'll be taken to a Twitter-like view of your posts. There's a search tool on the side of the page that will make it easier to find a specific post.

Alternatively, you can open the Data folder where you'll find media folders that contain photos, videos and GIFs you've sent or received on Twitter, Moments, direct messages or Fleets.

A friendly warning: You'll find yourself taking a trip down memory lane after getting a copy of your archive. Writing this story took me twice as long as it should have because I kept going back and looking at old direct messages and posts.

A friendly warning: You'll find yourself taking a trip down memory lane after getting a copy of your archive. Writing this story took me twice as long as it should have because I kept going back and looking at old direct messages and posts.