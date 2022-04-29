Elon Musk Has New Twitter CEO in Mind, Will Push to Monetize Tweets, Report Says

Elon Musk told banks backing his proposed $44 billion Twitter takeover he has a new CEO lined up for the social network, Reuters reported Friday, but it's still unclear who it'll be. Parag Agrawal, who took over from co-founder Jack Dorsey last November, will apparently stay until the sale is completed.

The Tesla boss also said he'd reign in executive and board pay, in addition to figuring out new ways to monetize tweets, according to Reuters, which cited anonymous sources.

Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article will be updated shortly.