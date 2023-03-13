Roku's TV Lineup Reset Your Body Clock What Is Adjusted Gross Income? When to Weigh Yourself Galaxy S23: Worth the Upgrade? March Madness Best Way to Make Bacon iPhone 14 Pro vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra
Amazon's New Webpage Shows Prime Perks, Updates

Amazon Prime includes more than just free two-day shipping.

Amazon Prime logo on a phone screen
You can learn about what Amazon Prime has to offer with this new webpage.
Many Amazon Prime subscribers know the service includes free two-day shipping, and a new resource will help them learn about what else comes with a Prime membership. On Monday, Amazon launched the About Amazon Prime page where subscribers can get the latest Prime news and updates and dig into everything the service has to offer.

"Prime members can access such a wide range of benefits and offers that they may have missed some," Amazon wrote in a news release. "Members [can] also access a free one-year GrubHub+ membershipdiscounts at Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh stores, over 100 million songs and podcasts with Amazon Music, and thousands of eBooks with Prime Reading." 

The webpage is broken down into three sections called Shopping benefits, Savings benefits and Entertainment. Each section has articles that show subscribers announcements about their membership, like what customers should know about Amazon's RxPass prescription medications service.

Amazon Prime launched in 2005. More than 200 million people subscribed to the service as of 2021, which is about 50 million more subscribers than the service had in 2020.

