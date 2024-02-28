Honor's Smart Ring Is Coming For Oura Too

After Samsung's surprise announcement of a Galaxy Ring this year, Chinese phone maker Honor said it'll launch its own finger wearable, called the Honor Ring, as early as this year.

"Internally, we have this kind of solution, now we are working on that part, so in the future you can have the Honor ring." CEO George Zhao told CNBC, which first reported the news, at Mobile World Congress (MWC) on Tuesday.

Honor's future entry into the smart ring business means consumers will have more choices in a wearables category dominated by a few key players. Celebrity favorite Oura, is currently the most prominent player, with new entrant Evie, which focuses in women's health, vying to grab some market share away.

Samsung's Galaxy Ring, which was physically shown off for the first time at MWC this week, is rumored to arrive as early as this year. Apple is also rumored to be experimenting with the idea of a smart ring, according to Bloomberg.

Chances are Honor's ring will follow the lead of smart rings already on the market, and track a wearer's heart rate, sleep statistics, temperature, exercise, and fitness. The arrival of a smart ring would mark a significant expansion of Honor's wearable category, which counts smartwatches as its main wearable product offering.

At MWC, Samsung disclosed that the Galaxy Ring will be able track your sleep using four different metrics: heart rate, respiratory rate, night movement and sleep latency, as well as menstrual cycle and fertility tracking. Samsung said the Galaxy Ring will be part of a broader push of its app Samsung Health, where the company intends to have AI analyze health data collected by the Ring or by Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6.

The Honor Ring will likely follow a similar approach, with Zhao citing AI as an essential tool for providing more personalized health tracking.

"This hardware capability will work together with AI-enabled apps (and) can help you make the professional training course tailored for you because they studied your habits and health data to give you professional suggestions" Zhao told CNBC. "I think AI will transform this kind of applications."