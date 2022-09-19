Google's Pixel Watch Will Reportedly Cost $350+

Google's long-awaited Pixel watch will be priced from $350 for the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi version, according to a report Monday. The cellular version will reportedly cost $50 more, at $400.

The Pixel Watch will also come in black, silver and gold, 9to5Google reported Monday. Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Pixel Watch is slated to be launched at a Google event on Oct. 6. Google CEO Sundar Pichai was spotted wearing what looks to be the upcoming smart watch while speaking at an event earlier in September.

The watch will be launched alongside the Pixel 7 phone. What we know so far is Google's first smartwatch will have a round face with a domed design and glass that looks to be curving over the edges, and is made of recycled stainless steel. It'll run on Google's Wear OS and will only be compatible with Android devices.

