Best Target holiday deals: Big savings on Beats earbuds, Apple Watch 7 and more are right around the corner

Target/Screenshot by CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

As the countdown to Christmas morning ticks closer and closer, retailers are ramping up their final waves of holiday deals. Giving last-minute shoppers another chance to get in on the savings and check those last, pesky names off their gift lists. Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon all have sales going on at the moment, and while there are plenty of amazing deals already available at Target, even more are on the way starting Sunday, Dec 12. You can see a sneak peek of the new wave of sales here:

Of course, you don't have to wait until Sunday to start shopping great deals from Target. There are plenty of impressive discounts already available, including and a free $50 gift card when you buy two video games (a great way to knock a couple of names off your list all at once). You can see our top picks from the current batch of deals, as well as some of the best upcoming deals to get excited about, below.

Best Upcoming Holiday deals

These price drops aren't live quite yet, but if you're looking to get ahead of the curve, these are some of the best upcoming deals you'll see at Target next week. The sale officially starts on Sunday, Dec. 12, and is set to run until next Saturday, Dec. 18.

David Carnoy/CNET While this isn't the absolute lowest price we've seen on these wireless Beats earbuds this season ($100 for Black Friday), it's the lowest you'll find right now. The Beats Studio Buds look a lot like the rumored stemless AirPods that people were talking about but never materialized -- as AirPods anyway. Geared toward both iOS and Android users, they're missing a few key features on the Apple side of things (there's no H1 or W1 chip), but they're small, lightweight earbuds that are comfortable to wear and offer good sound. They fit most ears securely, including mine -- I run with them without a problem -- but others may find a better fit with the wraparound-style Powerbeats Pro, which are also on sale at Target for only $30 more.

Lexy Savvides/CNET The most advanced Apple Watch to date, the Series 7 features a larger display with thinner bezels, the promise of better durability and faster charging (but not better battery life than the Series 6). There are also new color choices: blue, green, midnight (black), starlight (a gold-silver blend) and Product Red. While deals on Apple products aren't exactly rare, they're not particularly common either and often sell out pretty quickly. If you're hoping to snag on one of these new smartwatches on sale, we recommend acting sooner rather than later. Read our Apple Watch Series 7 review.

More great upcoming deals:

(save $50)

(save $30)



(save $100)





Best Holiday deals available now

Lexy Savvides/CNET The Sense is Fitbit's most advanced smartwatch to date, monitoring a huge array of health metrics to help keep you in tip-top shape. In addition to tracking your heart rate and general activity throughout the day, it also detects electrodermal activity to warn you of rising stress levels and tracks your skin temperature and blood-oxygen levels at night for detailed sleep cycle information. And as an added bonus, new users will also get six free months of Fitbit Premium. There are a few other Fitbit models on sale as well: Inspire 2: $70 (save $30)

Luxe: $120 (save $30)

Versa 3: $180 (save $50)

Keurig Compatible with both Keurig K-Cups and grounds, the Keurig K-Slim can brew up your favorite flavor of coffee either steaming hot or refreshingly iced. And with its slim design, it will fit just about anywhere and has a reservoir so you don't have to refill after every brew. This is the perfect model for a smaller kitchen, office, dorm or RV.

David Carnoy/CNET Named one of our top noise-canceling headphones of 2021, the Bose QuietComfort 45 offer some seriously impressive specs, including top-of-the-line noise canceling capabilities, dual pairing and lightning-fast USB-C charging. And at $50 (the lowest price to date), this is a deal you won't want to miss. Read our Bose QuietComfort 45 review.

Little Tikes Indoors or outside, your little one will have a blast on this compact 3-foot trampoline. It features a support bar for some added help balancing which is wrapped in a foam grip for extra safety. Rated for a maximum weight of 55 pounds. It's designed for one child at a time, and when they're done using it, the bar folds down for compact storage.

Sarah Tew/CNET Staying connected virtually has never been more important than it is right now, and luckily its also never been easier. This Facebook Portal allows you to make group calls of up to 50 people using either Messenger, Zoom, or WhatsApp. And its compatible with Alexa, so it can double as hands-free hub for your smart home as well.

More great holiday deals: