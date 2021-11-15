Get $50 off Bose's new QuietComfort 45 headphones

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Released back in September for $329, Bose's brand-new noise-canceling headphones are now on sale for a limited time for $279, their lowest price to date. That's a $50 savings. They're on sale at multiple retailers, including , and .

The QuietComfort 45 look similar to their comfy predecessor, the QuietComfort 35, and they sound pretty similar too. But they do have some small design upgrades, including USB-C charging and, more importantly, better noise canceling (possibly the best out there right now) and improved voice-calling performance.

I was hoping Bose would price them lower to create a bigger price delta between them and its flagship , which sound slightly better and are currently on sale for or that gives you an additional 40 hours of battery life. (Read our review of the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones.)

