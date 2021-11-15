Xbox at 20: Looking back Xbox 20th anniversary livestream party today Samsung Galaxy update PS5 restocks Best Black Friday deals Black Friday ad scans
Get $50 off Bose's new QuietComfort 45 headphones

In a pre-Black Friday sale, Bose's latest noise-canceling headphones are discounted to $279 for a limited time.

David Carnoy/CNET
Released back in September for $329, Bose's brand-new QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones are now on sale for a limited time for $279, their lowest price to date. That's a $50 savings. They're on sale at multiple retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy and Bose.

The QuietComfort 45 look similar to their comfy predecessor, the QuietComfort 35, and they sound pretty similar too. But they do have some small design upgrades, including USB-C charging and, more importantly, better noise canceling (possibly the best out there right now) and improved voice-calling performance.

I was hoping Bose would price them lower to create a bigger price delta between them and its flagship Noise Cancelling 700 headphones, which sound slightly better and are currently on sale for $299 in black at Amazon or $339 with a charging case that gives you an additional 40 hours of battery life. (Read our review of the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones.)

