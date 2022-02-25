Beautify Your iPad's Home Screen With This Easy Setting Change

Scott Stein/CNET

Apple brought iOS 15's App Library to iPad OS 15 last year, offering an alternative means of grouping your apps together so you can find them easily. On the iPhone, this feature is neatly stashed to the right of the home screen pages. But the iPad version of the App Library sits squarely on your dock. It takes up space, and it's frankly a bit of an eyesore.

If you don't use the App Library all that often, because maybe you don't have that many apps downloaded to your tablet, there's really no use for the feature to be on your dock, hogging room on your screen. Then just get rid of it, right? Well, unlike the other apps on your dock, the App Library icon cannot be removed by pressing down on it.

Luckily, there is a way to get rid of it -- it's just hidden in your settings.

In this guide we'll show you how to remove the App Library icon from the dock on your iPad running iPadOS 15.

How to remove the App Library from your iPad dock on iPadOS 15

On your iPad running iPadOS 15, go to the Settings application and:

1. Tap Home Screen & Dock.

2. Under the Dock section, toggle off Show App Library in Dock.

As soon as you do, the App Library icon will disappear from your dock, giving you more room for other apps. Don't worry though -- you'll still be able to access the feature by swiping left on your home screen until it appears. You can also use the search feature, by swiping down anywhere on your home screen, to type the name of whatever app it is you're looking for, if the App Library just isn't your thing.