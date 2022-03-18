Apple Watch Deal Alert: Amazon Has the Series 7 at an All-Time Low Price

Chris Parker/CNET

Because Apple almost never drops the price on its own products, even older Apple devices can be difficult to find at a discount. And deals on the most recent models are as rare as hen's teeth. Which is what makes this Amazon offer a standout that you won't want to miss.

As of this morning, Amazon has dropped the price on select colors of both the 41mm and 45mm models of the Apple Watch Series 7, the latest model released in October. There's no clear-cut expiration listed for this offer, but based on other Apple Watch deals we've seen, there's a good chance it won't be available (or in stock) for long. We'd recommend acting sooner rather than later if you're hoping to grab one at this price.

There are a few different configurations that you can find discounted right now. If you're looking for the absolute lowest price, all colors of the are on sale starting at $350, $49 less than the Apple Store price, and the is down to $339. Discounts on the larger 45mm model are less plentiful, but you can still grab the and variants for $369, $60 off compared to the usual price. And if you plan to add your Apple Watch to your data plan, you can save up to $50 on several color variants of the both the and with cellular capabilities.

The most advanced Apple Watch to date, the Series 7 packs a ton of features into its sleek, compact package. With a thinner bezel, it has nearly 20% more screen area than the previous Series 6, and is more durable too, with IP6X dust-resistance and water resistance up to 50 meters. It also has tons of great health metrics and monitoring capabilities, including heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation and an ECG function. Plus, it allows you to check calls and texts, stream music and more, right from your wrist.

CNET's Lisa Eadicicco awarded the Watch Series 7 an Editors' Choice, lauding its larger screen, QWERTY keyboard, faster charging and improved durability. Read her full Apple Watch Series 7 review here.