Your MasterClass Subscription Price Is About to Change

Your MasterClass subscription is about to cost less. The educational streaming platform said on Tuesday that it will lower the subscription cost of its three tiers and expand content.

"As a result of the pandemic, there has been a regression in soft skills," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass, in a release. "Our members are looking for more personal and professional development."

MasterClass is a skills sharing streaming platform where you can learn just about anything, from screenwriting and storytelling to wine tasting.

The pricing for its Individual, Duo and Family subscription plans are reduced, with the Individual tier now at $10 a month, the Duo tier at $15 a month and the Family tier at $20 a month. Plans are billed annually, which works out to $120, $180, $240, respectively. The Individual plan previously cost $15 a month, with the Duo plan at $20 and Family at $23.

Some of MasterClass's expanded content includes developing communication and leadership skills with the help comedian Amy Poehler and learning how to properly use a kitchen knife with James Beard Award-winning chef Nancy Silverton.

A second season of its "bite-size" 30-minute original series, G.O.A.T. with Silverton and TikTok chef Wallace Wong will be released in June. So will a four-part series, called Mastering the Markets, that provides economic insight and advice amid a time of economic uncertainty with the help of four Wall Street executives.

