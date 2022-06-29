Stranger Things: Duffer Brothers to Bring the Upside Down to Masterclass

Ahead of the Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 premiere on July 1, creators Matt and Ross Duffer are teasing another surprise for fans. The duo is launching a course on Masterclass where they'll teach storytelling and screenwriting. Now household names for creating the pop culture juggernaut, the brothers will have classes that sit alongside those of Ron Howard, Shonda Rhimes, Martin Scorsese and Judy Blume.

Masterclass posted a series of cryptic messages on its social media accounts that feature the Duffer Brothers and images of Vecna, Dungeons & Dragons illustrations and bloody props. Marked with a date stamp, one clip hints that the course will go live on June 30, 2022.

More to come.