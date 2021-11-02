Beats Fit Pro review 5 million COVID deaths worldwide Elon Musk to sell Tesla stock if UN can solve hunger crisis PS5 restock at Walmart NASA astronauts make tacos from chiles on the ISS The Book of Boba Fett trailer
This Panasonic 4K UHD Blu-ray player is $100 off today

Get top quality video marked down to $150, the best prices we've seen since March.

panasonicbluray

Panasonic Streaming 4K UHD Blu Ray Player

 Manufacturer

Many of us haven't ditched the disk, and for good reason. Streaming services often change up what is available or offer little in the way of features, like director commentary or behind-the-scenes clips. If you're building a home entertainment space with the latest in technology, the Panasonic 4K UHD Blu-ray Player with streaming services onboard will be a welcome addition to your entertainment center, giving you the best of both worlds. And today, it's only $150.

This Blu-ray Player by Panasonic features brilliant UHD picture and high-res sound with Panasonic's HCX and 4K High-Precision Chroma processing. This means you'll be getting maximum color and detail in your picture, including texture and depth, as well as premium sound. It is compatible with Alexa, so you don't to know where you put the remote -- just use voice command. It also works with Google Assistant. At 40% off, this is a great time to take your home entertainment to the next level.