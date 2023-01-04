JBL's Pulse 5 Bluetooth Speaker Bumps the Bass

At CES 2023, JBL is showing off the , the fifth version of its popular portable speaker with a built-in LED and app-controllable ambient light show that, admittedly, is pretty mesmerizing. It ships this spring for $239.

JBL, which is owned by Samsung, says it upgraded the surface of the speaker, making it "sleeker." It bulked up the sound, too, "with a larger passive radiator and acoustic volume for deeper bass, as well as a woofer focused on delivering mid-low frequency sound and an added tweeter" for improved clarity.

Read more: Best Bluetooth Speakers for 2023

The JBL Pulse 5 delivers 12 hours of playtime on a single charge and is IP67 water- and dustproof. It also comes with a rope strap for toting it around or hanging it from something. Using JBL's PartyBoost feature, you can wirelessly connect as many JBL Pulse 4 or Pulse 5 speakers as you want to create an even bolder light show.

JBL/Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

I look forward to testing this one out when it arrives later this year. In the meantime, here are the JBL Pulse 5's key specs: