JBL's Pulse 5 Bluetooth Speaker Bumps the Bass

At CES 2023, JBL is showing off the JBL Pulse 5, the fifth version of its popular portable speaker with a built-in LED and app-controllable ambient light show that, admittedly, is pretty mesmerizing. It ships this spring for $239.
JBL, which is owned by Samsung, says it upgraded the surface of the speaker, making it "sleeker." It bulked up the sound, too, "with a larger passive radiator and acoustic volume for deeper bass, as well as a woofer focused on delivering mid-low frequency sound and an added tweeter" for improved clarity.
The JBL Pulse 5 delivers 12 hours of playtime on a single charge and is IP67 water- and dustproof. It also comes with a rope strap for toting it around or hanging it from something. Using JBL's PartyBoost feature, you can wirelessly connect as many JBL Pulse 4 or Pulse 5 speakers as you want to create an even bolder light show.
I look forward to testing this one out when it arrives later this year. In the meantime, here are the JBL Pulse 5's key specs:
- Vibrant 360-degree LED light show: Visualize music with a variety of light show themes and customizations
- JBL Portable App: Control your light show colors through the JBL Portable app
- Bluetooth 5.3
- Pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers for stereo sound or link multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers for bigger sound
- 12 hours of playtime (USB-C charging)
- IP67 waterproof and dustproof
- Price: $239
- Scheduled to ship spring 2023