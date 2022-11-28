9 Awesome Cyber Monday Deals on Bluetooth Speakers

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Cyber Monday is here and portable Bluetooth speakers are getting some nice discounts among the holiday deals we're seeing. These speakers come in all shapes and sizes and, thanks to their rechargeable batteries, have become as indispensable as wireless headphones or earbuds.

There's truly a speaker option for any budget, and we're collecting all the best discounts and sales happening ahead of Cyber Monday. Be sure to check back -- we'll update this list as we scour for more deals.

Best Bluetooth speaker Cyber Monday deals

David Carnoy/CNET The JBL Go 3's durable design, coupled with surprisingly decent sound for its tiny size, make it one of the top micro Bluetooth speakers out there. Available in multiple color options, it has an IP67 water-resistance rating, meaning it can be dunked in water and is dust-proof. Battery life is rated at up to five hours. You're receiving price alerts for JBL Go 3 (Gray)

If you don't want to spend the extra dough on the newer Soundcore Motion Boom Plus (see above), the original Soundcore Motion Boom remains a good option for less money. It's a little lighter than the Motion Boom Plus and its sound isn't as detailed or the speaker doesn't play as loud, but for its price, it delivers very good sound, particularly compared to more compact speakers like the JBL Charge 5 that cost more. Read our Soundcore Motion Boom review. You're receiving price alerts for Anker Soundcore Motion Boom

David Carnoy/CNET For its first three generations, JBL's Clip micro Bluetooth speaker had a circular design. But for the fourth-gen Clip 4, JBL has moved to a more oval shape, bulked up the speaker slightly and added USB-C charging. It does seem more durable, with a sturdier integrated carabiner "clip." Also, it sounds a little better, with more volume, clearer sound and more bass. With an IP67 water-resistance rating, it's fully waterproof, and it's dust-proof, too. It's one of the best wireless Bluetooth speakers for its tiny speaker size. Read our JBL Clip 4 review. You're receiving price alerts for JBL Clip 4 (Black)

David Carnoy/CNET Tribit is known for its affordable smaller Bluetooth speakers that deliver very good sound quality and features for the price. Its new Stormbox Blast speaker is its first Bluetooth boom box speaker, and it delivers mostly impressive sound for its size and also has a built-in light show and USB-out charging. Weighing in at 12 pounds (5.45 kg) with two 30-watt midwoofers and two 15W tweeters, it's basically twice as heavy as Anker's Motion Boom Plus (see above) and pumps out more volume and bass compared to that speaker, but lacks a bit of clarity. Also, the midrange -- where vocals live -- is a bit recessed at its XBass default setting (I preferred the Music EQ setting in the companion app, which is a bit more balanced). The speaker's firmware is upgradeable, and you can pair two Stormbox Blasts to create a stereo pair, which would improve the sound considerably. Battery life is very good. It's rated at up 30 hours at moderate volume levels. And the speaker has an IPX7 rating, which means it's fully waterproof. Again, like the Soundcore by Anker Motion Boom Plus, the Tribit Stormbox Blast is a good value that measures up well from a sound standpoint against more expensive JBL boom box speakers that are arguably offer superior styling. While the list price is $260, the speaker normally sells for $180 to $200. But $160 is the lowest price we've seen to date. You're receiving price alerts for Tribit Stormbox Blast: $160

David Carnoy/CNET Tribit now makes an upgraded version of 2020's StormBox Micro called the StormBox Micro 2 that offers improved sound with more bass and overall volume. But the original is still a good mini Bluetooth speaker and is on sale for a good price (it usually sells for around $50). Read our review of Tribit Stormbox Micro. You're receiving price alerts for Tribit StormBox Micro

David Carnoy/CNET With each new version of the Flip, JBL makes small improvements, and while the latest model, the Flip 6, doesn't look much different from the Flip 5 on the outside, it does feature improved sound. It has two-way drivers with a woofer and tweeter and dual passive radiators that help the Flip 6 deliver much deeper bass than you think it could. It's fully waterproof and dust-proof with an IPX67 rating. Like the Flip 5, it's rated for up to 12 hours of audio playback at moderate volume levels and charges via USB-C. Available in multiple color options, it's one of the best-sounding speakers for its compact size.

David Carnoy/CNET We liked Ultimate Ears' Wonderboom 2 and the third-generation model, the Wonderboom 3, offers some small improvements, including slightly better battery life (up to 14 hours instead of 13, at moderate volume levels) and a new Bluetooth chip that allows for extended wireless range of over 130 feet (40 meters). The design has not changed, though the speaker now comes in different color options. Like its predecessor, the Wonderboom 3 carries a list price of $100, but sometimes sells for a little less. Its IP67 rating means that it's not only waterproof but also dust-proof (and able to float). This model retains the special Outdoor Boost mode that boosts treble and you can link two together (or pair a Wonderboom 3 to a Wonderboom 2) to create a stereo sound pairing by simply pressing a button on each speaker. As far as I can tell, the Wonderboom 3 sounds very similar to the Wonderboom 2 and features very good sound for its small size. That said, while there's some punch to the bass (being short yet squat helps it produce more low end), it can only deliver so much kick. Alas, Ultimate Ears, which is owned by Logitech, has not upgraded the charging port to USB-C. The speaker still charges with a Micro-USB cable, which is a bit of a bummer. You're receiving price alerts for Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3: $78

David Carnoy/CNET With the arrival of JBL's Boombox 3 ($500), you can now pick up the Boombox 2 at a nice discount. And while the Boombox 3 does sound better, thanks to a new three-driver system (the new speaker sounds clearer and more detailed), the Boombox 2 is still a powerful portable boom box that can pump out powerful bass and is fully waterproof. JBL Boombox 2 vs. UE Hyberboom review. You're receiving price alerts for JBL Boombox 2: $300

Tribit Back in 2020, Tribit released the StormBox Micro, a budget version of Bose's excellent SoundLink Micro speaker that delivered surprisingly good sound for its size and modest price. Now we get the StormBox Micro 2, which offers improved sound and battery life, along with a charge-out feature that turns the speaker into a power bank for mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. An integrated strap allows you to clip it to your backpack or your bike's handlebars. Like the original, it's an excellent value and easy to recommend if you're looking for a super compact portable wireless speaker. It's been selling for around $60 but has now dipped to back to its all-time low (with a clippable coupon), bringing the price to just $48. You're receiving price alerts for Tribit Stormbox Micro 2: $48

Read more: Best Portable Mini Bluetooth Speakers for 2022