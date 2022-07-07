Yu-Gi-Oh! Creator Kazuki Takahashi Dies at Age 60

Kazuki Takahashi, who created the manga and trading-card game Yu-Gi-Oh!, died Wednesday while snorkeling in Japan, The New York Times reported on Thursday. He had been traveling alone in Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, and the exact cause of death is unknown, a Coast Guard spokesman told the Times. Takahashi was 60.

"We are shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Mr. Kazuki Takahashi," representatives of Konami Entertainment, the game publisher, said in a statement. "We are deeply grateful for the wonderful 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' universe that he has created, and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time. Together with his countless fans, we pledge to carry on the 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' legacy with all the love and care it deserves."

In 1996, a lifelong interest in games inspired Takahashi to create manga about the character Yugi Mutou, a game-loving boy who solves the ancient Millennium Puzzle. From then on, the character's body plays host to another Yugi, a mysterious spirit who challenges others to dangerous Shadow Games, from cards to dice to board games.

The concept took off and inspired video games, movies, TV shows and a blockbuster trading-card game. In 2011, the Yu-Gi-Oh! game was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the best-selling trading card game. At that time, over 25.175 billion cards had been sold.

Fans of Yu-Gi-Oh! remembered the artist on social media.

"RIP. I loved watching the Yu-Gi-Oh on Saturday morning. Remember watching my classmates playing the game on the school bus," wrote one fan.

🙏 RIP. I loved watching the Yu-Gi-Oh on Saturday morning. Remember watching my classmates playing the game on the school bus pic.twitter.com/q6sLkKihi6 — angel (@angel68851142) July 7, 2022

Said another, "That is sad. I remember constantly playing the game and watching the show. It was a part of my childhood I didn't expect to tear up today but ig I am."

That is sad. I remember constantly playing the game and watching the show. It was a part of my childhood I didnt expect to tear up today but ig I am — random boom booms (deactivating soon) (@jacksparrow5562) July 7, 2022

The artist's official webpage was turned black to mark his death.