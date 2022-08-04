Xenoblade Chronicles 3 DLC Guide: Expansion Pass Price, New Content and More

Like its predecessors, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for Nintendo Switch is a meaty adventure, and Nintendo will be expanding it even further with the game's Expansion Pass. Players who purchase the pass will receive additional waves of content for the game over the next several months, including new quests and characters.

Here's everything you need to know about the Expansion Pass.

Expansion Pass Price

The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass can be purchased through the Nintendo eShop. The pass costs $30 and will grant you four waves of additional content for the base game as they are released over the next year.

New Content

As mentioned, four waves of DLC will be released for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 through the end of 2023. Each wave will introduce a variety of new features and content to the game, including new Hero characters, story quests and bonus items.

You can see what each wave of DLC includes below:

Wave 1 - Jul. 29

Different color outfit variations for each character

A pack of helpful items

Wave 2 - TBA

Challenge Battle mode featuring difficult enemies

A new Hero character and related quests

New character outfits

Wave 3 - TBA

Challenge Battle mode featuring difficult enemies

A new Hero character and related quests

New character outfits

Wave 4 - TBA

New original story scenario



Although Nintendo has not yet announced any details on the new story scenario coming in Wave 4, series developer Monolith Soft teased in an interview that it would be similar in scale and volume to the Torna: The Golden Country DLC released for Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

How to claim your Expansion Pass content

Once DLC is available, you'll need to fire up the game to receive the content. Press the X button to open the menu screen, then scroll down and select "Expansion Pass." From this menu, select a DLC pack and press the Y button to receive its contents.

Nintendo/Screenshot by CNET

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 launched for Nintendo Switch on Jul. 29. If you're just getting started in the game, be sure to check out our battle system explainer for a detailed breakdown on Arts, combos and other combat mechanics.