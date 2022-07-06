Xbox Series X Is Currently in Stock at Microsoft

Like most next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X has been hard to find. While not as difficult to get as the PlayStation 5, the Series X has been tough enough to snag that it's still noticeable when it comes in stock. However, Microsoft seems to have a few in stock at this very minute, though how long that will last, we don't know.

Right now, you can buy the stand-alone console for $499.99, and the page does give you the option to add Game Pass Ultimate -- the best deal in video games right now -- an extra controller or the accidental damage cover. I would seriously consider getting Game Pass Ultimate if you do pick up an Xbox Series X. It offers many games you can play, not just on your new Series X but also on your phone and PC. It really is a bargain.

And if you were wondering if this is a bad time to buy due to Amazon Prime Day being just around the corner, don't be. While Amazon has a new and helpful reservation system, it still has no consoles in stock and is unlikely to have any at a discounted price. The Series X is still too rare to need discount pricing.