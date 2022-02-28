Xbox Series S Deal Drops the Console Down to Just $250 for the First Time Ever

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Good news, Xbox fans: While it's still frustratingly difficult to get your hands on an Xbox Series X, accessing next-gen titles just got a little bit easier. Or at least more affordable. Right now you can for $250, a savings of $50. This is a new all-time low for the console, beating a sale we saw just last week by $20. This is part of , but you don't need to log in with a Prime membership for the savings.

The Series S is the "lite" version of the bulkier Xbox Series X. While it can still run next-gen games like Halo Infinite, the Series S doesn't have a disk drive, so all of your games will have to be digital downloads. And because of that, the 512GB storage will fill up pretty quickly, though that is easily (if expensively) remedied with an .

While it doesn't support 4K video, it does match the 120-frames-per-second frame rate of the Series X for super-smooth motion. And at less than 3 inches thick, it's also significantly more compact. If you're hard-core about your gaming, it might be worth waiting out the stock issues to try and snag a Series X, but if you're just looking for a way to enjoy some of those next-gen games, the Series S is a great option for more casual gamers. Especially when you can find it on sale.

If it's in stock, you should buy as quickly as you can. We expect these will move quickly and sell out early in the day.