Xbox Series S Price Continues to Drop, Score One Now for an All-Time Low of $265

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Good news, Xbox fans: While it's still frustratingly difficult to get your hands on an Xbox Series X, accessing next-gen titles just got a little bit easier. Or at least more affordable. Right now you can for $270, a savings of $30. This happens to be $10 lower than recent deals.

The console, which comes with free games Fortnite and Rocket League installed, is being sold by Woot in new condition. This price beats the lowest we've seen the console go, and this time it also comes with digital currency for the two free games, which we saw with the eBay bundle a few weeks ago. Odds are this bundle won't be available for long, so you're going to want to hurry.

While both of the games are free for any Xbox user to download, this bundle does include a few freebies on top of the games, like the Midnight Drive Pack and 1,000 V-Bucks for Fortnite, and 1,000 Rocket League credits. These can be used to buy in-game items, change your cars and more. The Drive Pack is exclusive to this bundle, and the currency is worth about $16.

The Series S is the "lite" version of the bulkier Xbox Series X. While it can still run next-gen games like Halo Infinite, the Series S doesn't have a disk drive, so all of your games will have to be digital downloads. And because of that, the 512GB storage will fill up pretty quickly, though that is easily (if expensively) remedied with an .

While it doesn't support 4K video, it does match the 120-frames-per-second frame rate of the Series X for supersmooth motion. And at less than 3 inches thick, it's also significantly more compact. If you're hard-core about your gaming, it might be worth waiting out the stock issues to try and snag a Series X, but if you're just looking for a way to enjoy some of those next-gen games, the Series S is a great option for more casual gamers. Especially when you can find it on sale.

If it's in stock, you should buy as quickly as you can. We expect these will move quickly and sell out early in the day.