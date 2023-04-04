Xbox Has a New Wireless Controller Made From Recycled Parts

Water jugs, reclaimed CDs and old gaming parts: That's what Xbox says your hands could be gripping if you order the new Remix Special Edition, a wireless controller announced ahead of Earth Day later this month.

In a Tuesday post Xbox said it's releasing a new edition of the controller, manufactured in part from recycled elements, with one-third from "regrind" (made from "previously molded colored parts" on old Xbox One controllers) and from reclaimed material (parts from consumer items, like water bottles).

This mix of used material will give each controller "its own look and feel," Xbox said. Photos and a video of the new controller show an army-green color with a bright-green Xbox button. The brand, owned by Microsoft, which is based near Seattle, said the color scheme on its special edition controller was "inspired by lichen found in the Pacific Northwest Forest."

Xbox is also including the Xbox Rechargeable Battery Pack with the new controller, which has a promised battery life of up to 30 hours.

When you can get one

The Remix Special Edition costs $85, is available for preorder and is set for release on April 18. Xbox says you can get free shipping and "hassle-free" returns if you order directly from the Microsoft store.

Does it actually reduce waste?

The special edition controller is part of an ongoing effort by Xbox to explore "ways to use less new plastic and reduce waste." As Polygon reports, however, not buying a new device and reducing consumption might well be a better-spent effort, in terms of sustainability.

