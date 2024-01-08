Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Adding AC Valhalla, RE 2 and More in January

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a CNET Editors' Choice award pick, offers hundreds of games that you can play on your Xbox Series X or Series S, Xbox One and PC for $17 a month. With a subscription, you get new games every month -- sometimes including Day 1 launches -- and other benefits, like online multiplayer and deals on non-Game Pass titles.

Here are the titles coming to Game Pass Ultimate in January.

Close to the Sun

Available now.

This first-person horror game mostly takes place on an ocean liner that's stuck at sea. You're searching for your missing sister after she sent you a mysterious letter from onboard. This game shares some similarities with the BioShock series, so while you wait for more news on BioShock 4 -- like I am -- maybe pick this title up to scratch that dystopian, alternate-reality itch.

Hell Let Loose

Available now.

Microsoft

If you miss the days of World War 2 multiplayer shooters like Medal of Honor and Call of Duty 2, Hell Let Loose is for you. This first-person shooter pits you and 49 friends against 50 other people in massive multiplayer matches set during WW2. But to win these matches your team has to capture, or have control of, various sectors on the map. This adds a layer of strategy to this title as you have to figure out the best ways to retain these sectors while pressing forward.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Available Jan. 9.

Microsoft

This recent installment in the Assassin's Creed franchise takes place during the Dark Ages. You control a Viking leader named Eivor as they raid settlements, take down various historical figures and expand their empire into the British Isles.

Figment

Available Jan. 9.

In this whimsical action-adventure game, you explore the surreal world of the mind and take on the nightmares wreaking havoc there. Each stage is full of fun puzzles and colorful animations that are a cross between Dr. Suess and M.C. Escher. Get ready to explore consciousness like never before.

Super Mega Baseball 4

Available Jan. 11.

This baseball title's arcade-style gameplay and visuals are a feast for anyone looking for a different kind of sports game. This lighthearted take on baseball has some over-the-top elements you might find in classic sports titles, like MLB Slugfest, as well as team management features present in more modern sports simulations, like MLB: The Show.

We Happy Few

Available Jan. 11.

We Happy Few returns to Game Pass after leaving the service about a year ago. In this title, you try to escape an alternate-universe England in the 1960s where a drug called Joy keeps people unaware of the truth of their reality. You'll have to hide, fight and conform your way to freedom.

Resident Evil 2

Available Jan. 16.

Microsoft

Welcome (back) to Raccoon City! This award-winning remake takes you back to the epicenter of the viral outbreak as rookie cop Leon Kennedy and college student Claire Redfield. Modern gameplay mechanics and visuals ramp up this title's horror elements and makes this one of the best Resident Evil games (again). So stock up on green herbs and ammo -- you're going to need them.

Those Who Remain

Available Jan. 16.

This psychological-horror game will have you sleeping with the lights on. In this title, darkness has descended on the small town of Dormont and a sense of fear and paranoia is spreading. Your character's sanity and morality will be tested as they try and survive the long night.

Titles leaving Game Pass

There are a handful of titles leaving Game Pass in January, though, so make sure you wrap up any side missions before these titles go away.

Grand Theft Auto 5: No longer available.

Garden Story: Leaving Jan. 15.

MotoGP 22: Leaving Jan. 15.

Persona 4 Golden: Leaving Jan. 15.

Persona 3 Portable: Leaving Jan. 15.

For more on Xbox, here's what to know about Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and here are the best controllers for your Series X or Series S.