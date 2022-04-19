World of Warcraft Reveals New 'Dragonflight' Expansion and Classic 'Wrath of Lich King'

Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment announced two new World of Warcraft expansions Tuesday, although one was already released more than a decade ago.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is the newest expansion for the massively multiplayer online RPG and will introduce players to a new race: the Dracthyr. The dragon-human hybrids can join either the Horde or the Alliance and can only pick the Evoker class, which can make use of offensive or healing magic. Dragonflight's setting is the Dragon Isles, a land that has awoken after 10,000 years of being dormant. Also included in the expansion is Dragonriding, a new way of traversing across the isles with players having the option to customize their own drake.

The other news from Blizzard, today was the release of Wrath of the Lich King for WoW Classic. Players can once again experience the expansion as if it was 2008 all over again.

Both expansions are set to release later in 2022. Beta sign-ups for Dragonflight and Wrath of the Lich King are currently available on their respective sites, although no date was set for when testing would start.